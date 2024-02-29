Rudimental’s Drum n’ Bass Anthem: Uniting Forces for ‘Green & Gold’

Rudimental teams up with Skepsis, Charlotte Plank and Riko Danfor “Green & Gold“!

Rudimental, in collaboration with the talented young music producer Skepsis, unveil their latest creation, “Green & Gold,” featuring the captivating vocals of Charlotte Plank (who co-wrote “Green & Gold” and also collaborated with the band on their BRIT-nominated hit “Dancing Is Healing”) and the commanding presence of MC and legendary London City Warlord, Riko Dan. The new track is a powerful drum n’ bass banger, driven by an irresistibly raw bassline that captivates on every level.

Rudimental stated, “We loved collaborating with Skepsis on our new track and getting back in the studio with Charlotte once again after the huge anthem ‘Dancing Is Healing’. Grime legend Riko Dan jumped on and delivered his verse with a take… it was a mad day and we can’t wait to drop this banger!”

In recent accolades, Rudimental received a BRIT Award nomination for “Best Song” for their successful track “Dancing Is Healing,” featuring Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry. This marks their historic 8th nomination, showcasing their enduring impact in the music scene. The song, which reached #5 on the OCC singles chart and spent 23 weeks in the Top 100 (including five weeks in the Top 10), is Rudimental’s highest-charting single since 2018.