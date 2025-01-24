Röyksopp Announces New Album ‘True Electric’ and DJ Tour

Röyksopp has announced the release of their highly anticipated album, True Electric, set to drop on April 11, 2025. This album is a follow-up to their surprise ambient record, Nebulous Nights (An Ambient Excursion Into Profound Mysteries), which released in late 2024. The duo describes True Electric as a collection of updated recordings designed to capture the energy of their 2023 live shows, with a focus on their club-oriented sound and electronic roots.

The lead single, “What Else Is There? (True Electric),” features Fever Ray and Trentemøller. This reimagining of their 2005 track from The Understanding elevates the intensity, reflecting the vibe of their live performances. The album also includes updates of older classics like “The Girl and the Robot” and “Monument,” both featuring Robyn.

In a press release, the Norwegian duo—Svein Berge and Torbjørn Bruntland—shared:

“True Electric consists of recordings and renditions meant to capture the essence of our live shows bearing the same name. The idea was to put an emphasis on the clubbier aspects of our music, as well as returning to our roots within the realms of electronic music.”

In addition to the album, Röyksopp is embarking on a global DJ tour starting January 24 in Milan, Italy. The tour spans Europe, Australia, and North America, including stops in London, Toronto, Los Angeles, and New York. A special triple vinyl and double CD edition of the album will also be available on May 9, featuring bonus content such as a fold-out poster and an eight-page booklet.

Röyksopp – True Electric DJ Tour 2025 Dates:

January 24 : Base Milano, Milan, Italy

: Base Milano, Milan, Italy January 25 : Lula Club, Madrid, Spain

: Lula Club, Madrid, Spain February 7 : Melbourne Pavilion, Melbourne, Australia

: Melbourne Pavilion, Melbourne, Australia February 8 : Perth Festival, Perth, Australia

: Perth Festival, Perth, Australia February 21 : Here at Outernet, London, England

: Here at Outernet, London, England February 22 : Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands February 28 : Ritter Butzke, Berlin, Germany

: Ritter Butzke, Berlin, Germany May 15 : CODA, Toronto, Canada

: CODA, Toronto, Canada May 16 : Metro, Chicago, IL

: Metro, Chicago, IL May 17 : Elsewhere Rooftop & Hall, Brooklyn, NY

: Elsewhere Rooftop & Hall, Brooklyn, NY May 23 : The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

: The Fonda Theatre, Los Angeles, CA May 24 : ReelWorks, Denver, CO

: ReelWorks, Denver, CO May 25 : ZeyZey, Miami, FL

: ZeyZey, Miami, FL May 30 : The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA

: The Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA May 31 : The Concourse Project, Austin, TX

: The Concourse Project, Austin, TX June 1: It’ll Do, Dallas, TX

The album will be available on all major streaming platforms starting April 11. Tickets for the tour are on sale now, and pre-orders for the album’s special editions are open.

Don’t miss out—experience Röyksopp’s electrifying return to the stage and studio!