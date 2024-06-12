Rihanna Provides Update on Highly Anticipated Album ‘R9’ Amid Creative Rediscovery

Rihanna is keeping fans updated on the progress of her eagerly awaited album, tentatively titled R9, but has made it clear that the wait isn’t over just yet. During the launch party for her Fenty Hair line in Los Angeles on June 10, the Grammy-winning artist spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her current musical journey and addressed the rumors about her potential retirement.

“Music, for me, is a new discovery,” Rihanna shared. “I’m rediscovering things. I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!”

Rihanna humorously acknowledged the long delay for R9, comparing it to the extensive creation process of her product line. Despite the jokes, she emphasized that she’s not rushing her creative process, which involves revisiting previously recorded tracks with fresh ears and a new perspective, as well as creating new music.

- Advertisement -

“Yeah, I’m starting over,” she explained. “But I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with.”

Fans have been eagerly awaiting new material since her 2016 album, Anti, which received Grammy nominations for Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Recording Package. Despite the lengthy hiatus, Rihanna’s commitment to delivering music that resonates deeply with her current artistic vision remains unwavering.

As Rihanna embarks on this renewed journey of musical exploration, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for what promises to be a transformative and highly personal project.