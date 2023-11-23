Reading & Leeds 2024 Unveils Epic Headliners and Exclusive Acts

The headliners for Reading & Leeds 2024 have been unveiled, featuring an impressive lineup with Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon, and Catfish & The Bottlemen set to take the spotlight. The festival, scheduled for the Bank Holiday Weekend over August 21-25, will return to its iconic twin sites at Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds.

Notably, Lana Del Rey and Fred Again.. will make their Reading & Leeds headline debuts, presenting exclusive UK shows for the weekend. Blink-182, making their headlining comeback since 2014, joins the ranks alongside the return of Liam Gallagher and Catfish & The Bottlemen, the latter headlining amidst rumors of a band split in 2021.

Fred Again.., fresh from a standout performance at Glastonbury, expressed excitement, stating that Reading & Leeds is the only UK festival on his schedule for the year. Liam Gallagher, who previously topped the bill in 2021, will not only grace the festival stage but also commemorate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ by performing the album in its entirety.

Gerry Cinnamon, reflecting on his debut in 2021, anticipates an even more electrifying performance as a headliner. Blink-182, with their classic reunited lineup, will celebrate their comeback album ‘One More Time,’ while Lana Del Rey follows her successful 2023 shows at Glastonbury and Hyde Park with an appearance for her latest album.

Beyond the headliners, the lineup boasts additional acts such as Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox, and Digga D. Festival Republic’s Managing Director, Melvin Benn, expressed pride in securing three UK festival exclusives and highlighted the festival’s commitment to nurturing emerging artists.

Tickets for Reading & Leeds 2024 will go on sale on Thursday, November 30, at 8:30 am, promising music enthusiasts an unforgettable experience at the UK’s biggest and best music festival.

The full line-up for Reading & Leeds 2024 so far is:

FRED AGAIN..

LANA DEL REY

LIAM GALLAGHER

BLINK-182

CATFISH AND THE BOTTLEMEN

GERRY CINNAMON

DIGGA D

RAYE

SKRILLEX

SPIRITBOX