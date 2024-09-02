Rea Garvey Releases New Single and Music Video for “Halo”

Not much longer to wait for Rea Garvey‘s new album: Before “HALO” is released on September 13, the charming Irishman is dropping the title track “Halo” and its accompanying music video as the final single today. “I believe the only way to overcome negativity is to be even more positive,” reveals Rea Garvey, appealing to the greatness within each individual. The new single “Halo” is the heart of his eagerly anticipated new album, which the singer-songwriter unveils with the title track.

“For me, ‘Halo’ is about the greatness that lies within people. It’s as if someone enters a room and simply brings a smile to your face just by being there,” explains Rea Garvey. The empathetic and encouraging lyrics act like a warm hand on each person’s shoulder, reassuring them: “I’ll be there when your Halo is a little bit broken from the fall.” It’s a feeling that offers hope to overcome every hurdle in the cycle of ups and downs.

Given these statements, it’s no surprise that the song was originally created for Rea’s daughter, Aamor. The sense of a father protecting and guiding his child is evident in every note. It’s a very personal message that Rea also wants to share with the world. The importance of the song for both of them is also highlighted by Aamor’s participation in the choirs and the music video for the song. On Rea’s tour in the spring, Aamor already performed “Halo” live with her father on stage.

In addition to its empathetic lyrics, “Halo” impresses with its emotionally charged musical characteristics, which bring even the deepest emotions to light and, through a skillfully memorable melody, prompt self-reflection. “I think that’s in a way the inspiration. It’s about giving our ‘Halo’ a new shine,” emphasizes Rea Garvey.

This is certainly one of the musical hallmarks of the singer-songwriter, who has committed himself through “Halo” to accompany people on their most personal journeys. “I think that’s the person I want to be in the lives of the people I love – to be there and, when it’s difficult, to help them get back on their feet,” clarifies Garvey.

“Halo” album tracklisting:

Halo Free Like The Ocean Perfect In My Eyes Somewhere Close To Heaven New Day Tomorrow I Give Up I Love You Yeah Yeah Yeah Feat. Stress I Don’t Wanna Go Make It Rain To Love Loving You Hurts Only Love Together Carry Me

Bonus Tracks

Dizzy Perfect In My Eyes (Naked & Acoustic) Halo (Classic) I Give Up I Love You feat. AAMOR Thank you