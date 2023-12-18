Queens of the Stone Age Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Powerful Performance and Triumph Over Adversity

Last night, the legendary Queens of the Stone Age took the stage as the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, delivering a performance that resonated with both fans and newcomers alike. The band showcased their prowess with a compelling rendition of “Emotion Sickness,” the lead single from their latest album, In Times New Roman….

In Times New Roman…, the highly anticipated album, features a collection of standout singles including “Paper Machete,” “Negative Space,” and “Carnavoyeur.” The performance of “Emotion Sickness” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! offered a glimpse into the sonic landscape of the new release, leaving the audience craving more.

Frontman Joshua Homme, in a candid interview, shared a personal journey of resilience and triumph. Last year, he faced a daunting battle with cancer, undergoing surgery that successfully removed the malignant threat. In a moment of vulnerability, Homme reflected on his experience, stating, “I never say it can’t get any worse. I never say that, and I wouldn’t advise it. But I do say it can get better.” His words resonate not only as a testament to his own strength but as an inspiring message for anyone facing challenges.

The performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! served as a triumphant return for Queens of the Stone Age, proving that their rock prowess remains as formidable as ever. As they navigate through the tracks of In Times New Roman…, the band continues to captivate audiences with their signature sound, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene.

For those who missed the electrifying performance, the video below captures the essence of Queens of the Stone Age’s live energy. From the raw power of “Emotion Sickness” to the resilience embodied in their latest album, the Queens of the Stone Age are back, reminding us all that, indeed, it can get better.