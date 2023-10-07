Queen and Adam Lambert’s ‘Rhapsody’ Tour Opens with Electrifying Baltimore Show

- Advertisement -

Queen and Adam Lambert have embarked on their highly anticipated 2023 ‘Rhapsody’ tour, starting with a spectacular show in Baltimore. This tour follows the resounding success of their previous ‘Rhapsody’ tour, which kicked off in 2019 and included performances in the UK, Ireland, and Europe. According to a press release, Queen and their charismatic frontman, Adam Lambert, have promised an “even more ambitious show” for the upcoming dates.

On the evening of October 4th, 2023, at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, the iconic rock group took the stage to the delight of their fans. The concert began with a powerful opening, featuring songs like ‘Machines (Or ‘Back to Humans’) / ‘Radio Ga Ga’, ‘Hammer to Fall’, and ‘Another One Bites The Dust’. In a special treat for fans, the group performed ‘Stone Cold Crazy’ for the first time since 2018 and ‘Is This the World We Created…?’ for the first time ever.

The 25-song setlist was a veritable journey through Queen’s storied career, featuring their biggest hits such as ‘I Want to Break Free’, ‘Killer Queen’, ‘Somebody To Love’, ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’, ‘We are the Champions’, and, of course, the iconic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. The audience was treated to a musical extravaganza, with each song delivered with the energy and showmanship that Queen is renowned for.

In addition to Adam Lambert’s remarkable vocal performance, Queen’s original members, Roger Taylor and Brian May, took center stage to sing lead vocals on a few tracks. Roger Taylor performed ‘I’m In Love With My Car’ and joined Adam Lambert in co-vocals for the iconic ‘Under Pressure’. Brian May, the virtuoso guitarist, captivated the audience with his rendition of ‘Love Of My Life’ and the beloved ’39’.

The ‘Rhapsody’ tour promises to be a remarkable journey for Queen and Adam Lambert fans, offering a chance to relive the magic of Queen’s timeless music and experience it in a new light with Lambert’s extraordinary vocal talent. As they continue to tour, audiences can anticipate an unforgettable concert experience that pays homage to Queen’s legendary legacy while bringing fresh energy and excitement to the stage.

Queen and Adam Lambert 2023 ‘Rhapsody’ tour October 4 setlist is:

‘Machines (Or ‘Back to Humans’) / Radio Ga Ga’

‘Hammer to Fall’

‘Stone Cold Crazy’

‘Another One Bites the Dust’

‘I’m in Love With My Car’

‘Bicycle Race’

‘Fat Bottomed Girls’

‘I Want It All’

‘A Kind of Magic’

‘Killer Queen’

‘Don’t Stop Me Now’

‘Somebody to Love’

‘Love of My Life’

”39′

‘Under Pressure’

‘Tie Your Mother Down’

‘Crazy Little Thing Called Love’

‘I Want to Break Free’

‘You Take My Breath Away’

‘Who Wants to Live Forever’

‘Is This the World We Created…?’

‘The Show Must Go On’

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

‘We Will Rock You’

‘Radio Ga Ga’

‘We Are the Champions’

The next stops on their tour include Toronto, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia and other cities throughout the month.