Post Malone Crowned 2025 Record Store Day Ambassador

Post Malone has been officially crowned the 2025 Record Store Day Ambassador, following in the footsteps of 2024 ambassadors, Paramore. The “F-1 Trillion” artist expressed his excitement, stating, “Record Store Day is so important, and I really hope to do my part to keep it alive.”

Malone emphasized the unique experience of browsing in record stores: “We love hitting local shops when we’re on the road, seeing all the crazy artwork, the whole energy in a record store is just super inspiring. I feel at home.” He further described the thrill of the unexpected, “It’s really an unexplainable feeling to hit up a shop and dig through crates, just see what grabs your eye. You can be looking for something super specific and end up finding something totally different. It’s the best.”

Post Malone has a history of supporting physical music releases. He has previously released limited-edition vinyl of his “The Diamond Collection” and popular singles like “White Iverson” and “Circles.” While his specific Record Store Day 2025 release remains under wraps, fans can anticipate a special offering from the artist.

- Advertisement -

Record Store Day 2025 is set for April 12th. This annual celebration of independent record stores encourages music lovers to support their local shops and discover new music.