Post Malone Announces New Album ‘F-1 Trillion’ Set for August 16 Release

Post Malone Unveils Sixth Studio Album ‘F-1 Trillion’ with August 16 Release Date

Post Malone, known offstage as Austin Richard Post, has officially announced the release of his sixth full-length album titled ‘F-1 Trillion’. The news broke on June 19 when the rapper took to social media, sharing an image of a billboard in Nashville. The billboard prominently displayed the album’s title and confirmed its release date: August 16. Fans can already pre-save the album, building anticipation for what promises to be a groundbreaking release.

Post Malone’s recent musical direction has leaned heavily into country influences. This shift is evidenced by his recent string of country singles and collaborations with well-known country artists. Although the full track listing for ‘F-1 Trillion’ remains under wraps, the artist’s recent performance at CMA Fest’s Spotify House alongside Blake Shelton has stirred excitement. At the event, they performed “Pour Me a Drink,” the second single from the upcoming album.

Further adding to the buzz, Malone’s collaboration with Morgan Wallen on the track “I Had Some Help” has been a chart-topping success, maintaining the Number One spot on the Billboard Hot 100. This success has only amplified the anticipation for ‘F-1 Trillion’, as fans eagerly await to see how Post Malone will blend his signature style with new country elements.

Mark your calendars for August 16 and get ready to dive into the latest chapter of Post Malone’s evolving musical journey. Don’t forget to pre-save ‘F-1 Trillion’ to be among the first to experience the highly anticipated album.