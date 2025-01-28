Playboi Carti Joins Latto for ‘Blick Sum’ Remix and Bold New Music Video

Latto has officially dropped the highly anticipated remix of her 2024 hit “Blick Sum,” featuring Playboi Carti. Released at midnight on January 28, 2025, the remix breathes new life into the original track from her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Fresh Bars, New Energy

The updated track features an additional verse from Playboi Carti and his signature ad-libs woven into the chorus. Directed by Hidji World and Gunner Stahl, the accompanying music video is a visually bold masterpiece, capturing Latto and Carti flaunting their signature styles, wealth, and lyrical prowess in various striking locations.

Behind the Collaboration

The remix had been leaked before Latto’s album dropped in August 2024, leaving fans curious about its official release. Both artists fueled the excitement by teasing the collaboration on social media in recent weeks. Carti referred to Latto as “a real one” in a cryptic Instagram post, and Latto teased the video with a snippet on Monday, January 27.

In the track’s intro, Latto sets the tone with her gritty lines:

“I don’t trust no man without no blicky. ’Cause when sh– get sticky, where the f–k that blicky at?”

A Standout From Sugar Honey Iced Tea

“Blick Sum” originally appeared on Latto’s third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which debuted on August 9, 2024, via Streamcut and RCA Records. The 17-track album showcased Latto’s versatility with collaborations featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Coco Jones, and more. It peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Rap Albums chart.

Playboi Carti’s First Release of 2025

This remix marks Playboi Carti’s first release of the year. In 2024, Carti dropped the hit single “All Red,” which climbed to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100. Fans are eagerly awaiting his third studio album, I AM MUSIC, rumored to drop later this year.

Watch and Stream

Fans can now stream the “Blick Sum” remix on all major platforms and watch the music video on YouTube. With its unique energy and stellar visuals, Latto and Carti’s collaboration is already gaining traction as one of the standout releases of 2025.