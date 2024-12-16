Playboi Carti Previews New Songs from I Am Music at Rolling Loud Miami

Playboi Carti delivered on his promise to preview new music from his long-awaited album I Am Music during his electrifying set at Rolling Loud Miami’s tenth anniversary. The rapper debuted three unreleased tracks, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

The first track, a guitar-driven production by F1LTHY, and the second untitled cut, produced by Metro Boomin, showcased Carti’s experimental sound evolution. However, it was the third track—featuring The Weeknd in their second collaboration—that stole the show, with attendees and commenters alike praising the new song. Carti also performed “KETAMINE,” a track he teased earlier this year on Instagram.

The final day of Rolling Loud Miami saw the Cult of Opium in full force, rocking their signature all-black attire, face paint, and masks. Alongside Carti’s set, other standout performances included Denzel Curry’s hometown celebration and Lil Baby bringing out UK sensation Central Cee for a surprise moment.

Carti’s preview has only fueled anticipation for I Am Music, proving that the wait may just be worth it.