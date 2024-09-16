Pharrell Teases New Collaboration with Beyoncé: “Just Get Ready”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Pharrell has sparked excitement about a possible new collaboration with Beyoncé. Reflecting on their long-running relationship, Pharrell expressed his admiration for Beyoncé’s evolution, stating, “I’m so happy for her. And I’m so grateful to be a part of her story and her journey.” But that’s not all—Pharrell hinted that there’s more to come, cryptically adding, “Just get ready.”

The Grammy-winning producer and Beyoncé have a rich history of working together. Pharrell contributed to Beyoncé’s debut solo single “Work It Out” in 2002 and has since collaborated on several tracks, including the B’Day album and “Lift Off” from JAY-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne. The mere suggestion of a new project has fans eagerly speculating what might be next for the two music powerhouses.

While Pharrell has teamed up with a wide array of artists such as Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Jay-Z, he continues to look for new opportunities. During the interview, he shared his wish to work with Sade, calling her an “amazing and talented” artist. Additionally, Pharrell teased future plans with rapper Future, hinting at more exciting projects ahead.

For now, all eyes are on Pharrell and Beyoncé, with fans eagerly awaiting more details. As Pharrell himself says—just get ready.