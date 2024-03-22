Pearl Jam Unveils Second Single, “Running,” from Highly Anticipated Album Dark Matter

Pearl Jam enthusiasts around the globe are buzzing with excitement as the iconic rock band drops yet another electrifying single, “Running,” from their forthcoming album Dark Matter, scheduled for release on April 19th.

Described as a two-minute whirlwind of break-neck rock and roll, “Running” packs a punch with its relentless energy, highlighted by a heavy, half-time breakdown and an incendiary guitar solo. Frontman Eddie Vedder delivers a commanding vocal performance, showcasing his trademark vigor as he belts out poignant lyrics. In the bridge, Vedder’s resounding voice echoes themes of resilience and defiance, painting a vivid picture of grappling with shadows and uncertainty. The track crescendos with a throat-searing declaration, “You got me running!”

This latest offering follows the previously released single, “Dark Matter,” which made waves when it debuted in February. Dark Matter, Pearl Jam’s twelfth studio album and their first since 2020’s Gigaton, was crafted under the skilled hands of producer Andrew Watt at Rick Rubin’s renowned Shangri-La studio in Malibu. Remarkably, the recording process for the album spanned a mere three weeks, a testament to the band’s unparalleled chemistry and commitment to their craft.

“Running” stands out as one of the most punk-leaning tracks in Pearl Jam’s illustrious repertoire. Laden with ferocious guitars, propulsive drumming, and Vedder’s impassioned vocals, the song channels a sense of urgency and rebellion. In his lyrics, Vedder confronts societal ills and personal struggles, railing against forces that seek to oppress and confine. The chorus reverberates with palpable tension, capturing the tumultuous zeitgeist of our times.

Listeners are taken on a visceral journey as the song momentarily breaks down in the bridge, only to surge back with renewed intensity, leaving an indelible imprint long after the final chord fades. With “Running,” Pearl Jam reaffirms their status as trailblazers in the rock genre, offering a sonic experience that resonates with raw emotion and unbridled energy.

As fans eagerly await the arrival of Dark Matter, “Running” serves as a tantalizing preview of what’s to come, promising an album that encapsulates the essence of Pearl Jam’s enduring legacy while pushing artistic boundaries to new heights.