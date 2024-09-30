back to top
Greek Edition

Paula Tape Announces New EP Acid Latino, Blending Acid House and Latin Influences

Chilean DJ Paula Tape Drops Title Track ‘Acid Latino (Sonido Real)’ Ahead of November 2023 Release

Dance / EDM

Chilean DJ and producer Paula Tape has announced her new EP Acid Latino, set for release on November 20, 2023, via Future Classic. Blending ’90s acid house with Latin music influences, the EP reflects her South American heritage and experiences on tour. The title track, “Acid Latino (Sonido Real),” is out now, featuring salsa-inspired piano progressions mixed with TB-303 acid basslines and Tape’s vocals.

Paula explained that her inspiration came from salsa piano styles, especially after listening to Fania All-Stars’ “Bilongo.” She wanted to try something similar in a more electronic context. The EP captures her unique fusion of acid house and Latin rhythms, a reflection of her travels and cultural connections.

This release follows Tape’s debut EP Agua Congas and a series of performances at major venues like Glastonbury and Panorama Bar. Paula also became the first Chilean artist to secure a BBC Radio 1 residency in 2022. To celebrate, she’ll host a release party at fabric in London on November 30 and perform at venues worldwide.

Tracklist
01. Acid Latino (Sonido Real)
02. Feel2Real
03. De 2 Locura
04. Ibis (feat. Caravan)

