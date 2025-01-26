Paul McCartney Warns UK Government on AI Copyright Threats

Paul McCartney has issued a heartfelt plea to the UK government, calling on lawmakers to protect artists from a proposed copyright law that could allow artificial intelligence (AI) to exploit creative works without proper consent. Speaking in an interview with the BBC, McCartney voiced his concerns about the legislation, which would let tech companies use copyrighted material, including music, to train their AI systems unless artists actively opt out.

The iconic Beatle emphasized how such a law could jeopardize the future of young creators. “Imagine a young songwriter pouring their heart into a brilliant song, only to find out they don’t actually own it,” McCartney explained. “Anyone could just claim it for themselves. Let’s be clear – someone’s going to profit from it. When AI-generated songs hit streaming platforms, there’s money to be made. And that money should go to the original artist, not a tech giant. If someone’s getting paid, why shouldn’t it be the person who created the art in the first place?”

During the interview, McCartney addressed government officials directly: “As representatives of the people, it’s your responsibility to protect us. If you’re introducing new laws, they need to safeguard the rights of creative minds and artists, or you risk driving them away. Governments exist to serve their people, and I believe it’s your duty to ensure young creators have the opportunity to thrive. By doing so, you’re not just supporting their careers – you’re helping them shape a better world with their remarkable talent.”

McCartney’s remarks come as the UK continues to explore changes to copyright laws to accommodate the rapid rise of AI technology. In December, artists, publishers, and media organizations formed the Creative Rights in AI Coalition, a collective aimed at defending existing copyright protections amid growing concerns about AI’s impact on creative industries.

Tom Kiehl, CEO of UK Music, echoed McCartney’s concerns, telling the BBC, “The government’s plans to alter copyright laws and allow AI companies to use artists’ music and works without their permission pose a huge threat to the music industry.”

As the debate around AI and copyright intensifies, McCartney’s powerful appeal underscores the need to protect artists and their creative legacies while addressing the ethical challenges posed by emerging technologies.