Greek Edition

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys: “We got f#cked”

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney Address the Challenges and Promise Insights into the Music Industry

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
The Black Keys

It’s not an easy time for The Black Keys. A couple of weeks ago, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney abruptly canceled their entire American tour. “We’re fine,” they assured, “we’ll be back to play in smaller venues.”

For many, this signals a crisis for the band, suggesting they can no longer fill large American arenas. Others see it as a consequence of skyrocketing ticket prices that fans are unwilling to pay.

Shortly after, news broke of the band’s split from Full Stop Management, led by Irving Azoff and Steve Moir, which had managed them since 2021. Although the separation was described as “amicable,” it’s hard not to link it to the tour cancellation.

- Advertisement -

In case you’re wondering what exactly happened, Carney promises revelations to help understand the workings of the music business for certain bands. “We got fucked,” he wrote on X. “I’ll let you know how, so it doesn’t happen to you. Stay tuned.

We’ll have to wait to learn more. Meanwhile, bandmate Dan Auerbach participated in the sessions for “Songwriter,” the latest posthumous album by Johnny Cash, which completes demos the country giant made in 1993. The album is set to release on June 28.

One of the tracks Auerbach plays on is “Spotlight,” recently released. “It was the thrill of a lifetime to play guitar on a Johnny Cash song. Hearing his voice come through the speakers in my studio gave me chills.”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved

MORE STORIES
Rihanna

Rihanna Provides Update on Highly Anticipated Album ‘R9’ Amid Creative Rediscovery

Hit Channel -
Victoria Monét Unveils Stunning "Alright" Music Video in Celebration of Summer and Pride

Victoria Monét Unveils Stunning “Alright” Music Video in Celebration of Summer...

Hit Channel -