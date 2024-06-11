Patrick Carney of the Black Keys: “We got f#cked”

It’s not an easy time for The Black Keys. A couple of weeks ago, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney abruptly canceled their entire American tour. “We’re fine,” they assured, “we’ll be back to play in smaller venues.”

For many, this signals a crisis for the band, suggesting they can no longer fill large American arenas. Others see it as a consequence of skyrocketing ticket prices that fans are unwilling to pay.

Shortly after, news broke of the band’s split from Full Stop Management, led by Irving Azoff and Steve Moir, which had managed them since 2021. Although the separation was described as “amicable,” it’s hard not to link it to the tour cancellation.

In case you’re wondering what exactly happened, Carney promises revelations to help understand the workings of the music business for certain bands. “We got fucked,” he wrote on X. “I’ll let you know how, so it doesn’t happen to you. Stay tuned.”

We got fucked. I’ll let you all know how so it doesn’t happen to you. Stay tuned. — Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) June 10, 2024

We’ll have to wait to learn more. Meanwhile, bandmate Dan Auerbach participated in the sessions for “Songwriter,” the latest posthumous album by Johnny Cash, which completes demos the country giant made in 1993. The album is set to release on June 28.

One of the tracks Auerbach plays on is “Spotlight,” recently released. “It was the thrill of a lifetime to play guitar on a Johnny Cash song. Hearing his voice come through the speakers in my studio gave me chills.”