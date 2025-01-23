Oscars 2025: No Best Original Song Performances, Spotlight Shifts to L.A. Resilience

The 97th Oscars ceremony, set to air on March 2, 2025, will introduce significant changes to its format while honoring the city of Los Angeles, which was recently devastated by wildfires. The updates reflect a focus on resilience, creativity, and the artistry behind film and music.

Spotlighting Songwriters Over Performances

In a letter to Academy members, CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang announced a break from tradition: the Best Original Song category will forgo live performances.

Instead, the ceremony will shine a spotlight on the songwriters behind the nominees, sharing their creative processes and inspirations through personal reflections and behind-the-scenes insights.

“This year, the Best Original Song category presentation will move away from live performances and will be focused on the songwriters,” Kramer and Yang wrote. “We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life.”

This change is a departure from Oscars tradition, where live performances of the nominated songs have been a staple of the broadcast.

Honoring Los Angeles’ Resilience

The 2025 Oscars will also honor the city of Los Angeles, celebrating its strength and creativity in the wake of devastating wildfires earlier this month.

“We will reflect on the recent events while highlighting the strength, creativity, and optimism that defines Los Angeles and our industry,” Kramer and Yang stated.

Segments throughout the ceremony will showcase Los Angeles as a city of dreams, emphasizing its beauty, resilience, and enduring influence on the global film industry.

Hosted by Conan O’Brien

The ceremony will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Conan O’Brien, marking his Oscars debut. Known for his sharp wit and engaging stage presence, O’Brien is expected to bring a fresh energy to the awards.

Returning Features: “Fab 5” Moments

The Oscars will continue its “Fab 5” segment, where notable artists present tributes to nominees in key categories. Introduced in recent years, this segment has created memorable moments, including last year’s tribute by Rita Moreno to America Ferrera.

Best Original Song Contenders

The shortlist for Best Original Song includes a range of notable artists and tracks, such as:

Elton John

Pharrell Williams

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

Kneecap

Noteworthy entries include songs from Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical Emilia Pérez, with standout tracks like “Mi Camino” and “El Mal.”

A Ceremony Rooted in Optimism

Kramer and Yang closed their announcement with a message of unity and hope:

“There is so much more in store, including powerful musical moments that connect film’s rich history to its bold and inspiring future. We are stronger together.”

When to Watch

The 97th Oscars ceremony will air live on March 2, 2025, on ABC. Tune in on January 23 at 5:30 a.m. PT for the official nominations announcement.

Don’t miss this celebration of resilience, artistry, and the transformative power of storytelling.