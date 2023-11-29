Olivia Rodrigo: Crafting ‘GUTS’ and the Daily Rhythms of Songwriting

In a recent interview with Variety, Olivia Rodrigo opened up about the challenges she faced while writing her second album, ‘GUTS.’ The acclaimed artist admitted that the experience served as a significant test of her confidence and patience. Rather than relying solely on inspiration, Rodrigo shared that the process taught her valuable lessons about the importance of focusing on her craft. She emphasized the mindset conducive to effective songwriting, noting that trying to create something universally liked often results in subpar work.

Rodrigo also discussed her commitment to writing a song every day, not just as a creative exercise but as a means to maintain her mental well-being. According to her, songwriting is an essential outlet for processing personal experiences and interpreting the world around her. This daily practice has become a vital part of her routine, contributing to her sense of identity and overall emotional balance.

The interview delved into Rodrigo’s approach to crafting ‘Can’t Catch Me Now,’ her recent single for The Hunger Games prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. She described the unique challenge of writing from the perspective of a character, Lucy Gray, and how it differed from her usual direct, autobiographical songwriting style. Rodrigo expressed admiration for songwriters like Carole King, who began their careers by writing for others, citing them as inspirations for her own creative journey. The artist’s reflections offer a glimpse into the multifaceted aspects of her artistic process and the profound impact it has on her both personally and professionally.