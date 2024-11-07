Oasis Reunion Tour 2025: Liam and Noel Gallagher Paid Only After Completing All 33 Shows

The highly anticipated Oasis reunion tour, featuring Liam and Noel Gallagher, is set to kick off on July 4, 2025. However, in a unique approach to prevent potential disruptions, both Gallaghers will only receive their paychecks after completing all 33 tour dates. According to reports, each brother could earn up to £3 million per concert. This decision, reportedly agreed upon by both the tour organizers and the Gallaghers’ management team, aims to avoid any cancellations due to disagreements between the brothers.

The English newspaper The Sun shared this information from an anonymous source close to the Gallaghers’ management. “They need to perform consistently to be paid,” said the source. “It’s a simple but effective approach to encourage them to tolerate each other for the full duration of the tour.”

Gaby Cartwright, head of partnerships at the Live Music Industry Venues and Entertainment association, also weighed in, emphasizing the financial importance of the tour: “There’s too much money at stake. It’s in everyone’s best interest for the tour to go smoothly, as hundreds of people would be left in limbo otherwise.” Another anonymous source noted that such contract clauses are “fairly common” but added that, in this case, they’re necessary.

This news follows a report from the Daily Mirror last week, stating that Liam and Noel would have limited interactions during the tour, meeting only for essential musical moments.