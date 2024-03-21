No Mana, vowl., and Leyla Diamondi Team Up For “Falling in Love”

Brace yourselves for a sonic journey down memory lane as No Mana, vowl., and Leyla Diamondi unite forces on their latest single, “Falling in Love,” released under the esteemed Monstercat label.

From the mastermind behind hits like “Yesterday,” No Mana’s return to Monstercat Instinct promises a nostalgic vibe that’ll tug at your heartstrings. Having previously claimed the title of ‘Best New Artist’ and graced the top spot on Monstercat’s ‘Best Of Instinct’ in 2022, No Mana’s musical prowess is unquestionable. His electrifying tracks have garnered support from industry heavyweights like deadmau5, REZZ, and Gabriel & Dresden, catapulting him to the forefront of the dance scene.

Joining forces with No Mana is the rising star vowl., hailing from the vibrant music scene of Melbourne, Australia. With over 100 million streams to his name and viral hits like “2000” and “drowning” taking TikTok by storm, vowl. brings his signature dark and sensual elements to “Falling in Love,” amplifying its allure.

But the magic doesn’t stop there. Enter Leyla Diamondi, whose enchanting vocals infuse “Falling in Love” with an irresistible charm. With lyrics touching on the universal theme of love, Leyla’s voice elevates the track to new heights, ensuring its place as a future dance anthem.

Speaking about the collaboration, No Mana reveals, “The track originally started as a classic trance tune. I’ve been listening to more house lately, so naturally, it ended up sounding somewhere in the middle between the two genres for me.”

For vowl., “Falling in Love” represents more than just a collaboration; it’s a nostalgic journey back to his musical roots. “The song transports me back to the days I started creating music, and I love it for that,” he shares.

As the anticipation builds, fans can catch No Mana live at Mission Ballroom in Denver on March 30th, setting the stage on fire alongside Audien and Jason Ross. Plus, mark your calendars for vowl.’s and Leyla Diamondi’s upcoming projects, promising more electrifying tunes to come.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the mesmerizing world of “Falling in Love” today and let the music sweep you off your feet!

Stream now on Monstercat: monster.cat/fallinginlove