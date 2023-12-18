Greek Edition

Nicki Minaj's Commanding Comeback: Pink Friday 2 Claims the Throne at No. 1

The Hip-Hop Queen Breaks Records with Her Third Chart-Topping Album on Billboard 200

Nicki Minaj Drops Pink Friday 2 Album

Nicki Minaj‘s latest masterpiece, ‘Pink Friday 2,’ has stormed to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, marking her third consecutive No. 1 album—following the successes of ‘Pink Friday’ and ‘Roman Reloaded.’ The album’s debut, boasting an impressive 228,000 equivalent album units, not only secures her dominance in the music scene but also solidifies her status as the female rapper with the most No. 1 albums in history, surpassing her previous tie with Foxy Brown. Furthermore, it represents the most significant sales week for any album released by a female rapper in the 2020s.

Collaborating with an array of top-tier artists such as Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Future, Finneas, Murda Beatz, and more, ‘Pink Friday 2’ promises a musical journey that transcends boundaries. The inclusion of lead singles like “Super Freaky Girl,” “Red Ruby da Sleeze,” and “Last Time I Saw You” adds extra flair to an already stellar lineup.

As Nicki Minaj celebrates her chart-topping success, fans can anticipate more excitement on the horizon, with the recently announced 2024 tour set to captivate audiences around the world.

