Nicki Minaj Unleashes ‘Pink Friday 2’ #Listen

The long-awaited moment has arrived! Nicki Minaj has released her highly anticipated fifth studio album, “Pink Friday 2“.

After months of anticipation, Nicki Minaj finally dropped her latest album, “Pink Friday 2,” on December 8th. The album boasts 22 tracks and features collaborations with top artists such as Drake, J. Cole, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and more. Among the tracks are the previously released single “Last Time I Saw You” and “Big Difference,” which Nicki debuted at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Nicki Minaj’s journey to “Pink Friday 2” has been eventful. Initially scheduled for October, she moved the release date to November 17th and eventually settled on December 8th, coinciding with her birthday. Leading up to the album’s release, Nicki hinted at some surprises and issued cryptic warnings to those on her “list.”

On Twitter, she declared, “December 8th is COMING SOON. If you’re on my $h!t list, you will never EVER recover. The. Fkng. End.” In another post, she suggested that her album might call out certain individuals, saying, “Me when the clock strikes 12 on 12/08/23 & I get back AWWWLLLLL my licks,” accompanied by a picture of a laughing girl.

Nicki has been actively promoting the LP in recent months, boldly declaring it as one of the greatest albums of all time.

Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Album Tracklist:

1. “Are You Gone Already”

2. “Barbie Dangerous”

3. “FTCU”

4. “Beep Beep”

5. “Fallin 4 U”

6. “Let Me Calm Down” featuring J. Cole

7. “RnB” featuring Lil Wayne and Tate Kobang

8. “Pink Birthday”

9. “Needle” featuring Drake

10. “Cowgirl” featuring Lourdiz

11. “Everybody” featuring Lil Uzi Vert

12. “Big Difference”

13. “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

14. “Forward From Trini” featuring Skillabeng and Skeng

15. “Pink Friday Girls”

16 “Super Freaky Girl”

17. “Bahm Bahm”

18. “My Life”

19. “Nicki Hendrix” featuring Future

20. “Blessings” featuring Tosha Cobb Leonard

21. “Last Time I Saw You”

22. “Just the Memories”