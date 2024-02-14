Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Riding the Love Earth Tour

Get ready to hit the road with Neil Young & Crazy Horse on their much-anticipated Love Earth Tour! After a decade-long hiatus from national touring, the legendary band is back with a vengeance, kicking off their 16-date journey in sunny San Diego on April 24-25 and wrapping up the adventure in the windy city of Chicago on May 23.

But that’s not all – along with the tour comes the release of their electrifying new album, “Fu##in’ Up,” featuring revamped classics recorded in 2023. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to their iconic sound, this album promises to deliver a sonic experience like no other.

While the tour may not hit every city on the map, fans across North America are in for a treat as Neil Young & Crazy Horse bring their rock and roll magic to urban areas including Queens, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Phoenix, and more.

To ensure fans get the best experience without breaking the bank, tickets will be mobile-only and restricted from transfer, with the option to receive a CD copy of the new album at no extra cost. Plus, with Nils Lofgren joining original members Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina, this lineup guarantees an unforgettable performance every night.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of rock history as Neil Young & Crazy Horse embark on their Love Earth Tour – tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET!

Neil Young & Crazy Horse:

04-24 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04-25 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

04-27 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

05-01 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

05-02 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

05-05 Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

05-07 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

05-08 Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

05-11 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

05-12 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

05-14 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

05-17 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

05-18 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

05-20 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

05-22 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

05-23 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

#LoveEarthTour #NeilYoungCrazyHorse #RockNRollRoadTrip