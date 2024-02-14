Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Riding the Love Earth Tour

Get ready to hit the road with Neil Young & Crazy Horse on their much-anticipated Love Earth Tour! After a decade-long hiatus from national touring, the legendary band is back with a vengeance, kicking off their 16-date journey in sunny San Diego on April 24-25 and wrapping up the adventure in the windy city of Chicago on May 23.
But that’s not all – along with the tour comes the release of their electrifying new album, “Fu##in’ Up,” featuring revamped classics recorded in 2023. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to their iconic sound, this album promises to deliver a sonic experience like no other.
While the tour may not hit every city on the map, fans across North America are in for a treat as Neil Young & Crazy Horse bring their rock and roll magic to urban areas including Queens, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Phoenix, and more.
To ensure fans get the best experience without breaking the bank, tickets will be mobile-only and restricted from transfer, with the option to receive a CD copy of the new album at no extra cost. Plus, with Nils Lofgren joining original members Billy Talbot and Ralph Molina, this lineup guarantees an unforgettable performance every night.
Don’t miss your chance to be a part of rock history as Neil Young & Crazy Horse embark on their Love Earth Tour – tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET!
Neil Young & Crazy Horse:
04-24 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
04-25 San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
04-27 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
05-01 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
05-02 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
05-05 Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater
05-07 Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
05-08 Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
05-11 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
05-12 Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
05-14 Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
05-17 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
05-18 Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
05-20 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage
05-22 Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
05-23 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
#LoveEarthTour #NeilYoungCrazyHorse #RockNRollRoadTrip