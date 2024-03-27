Nas Unveils Visuals for Latest Anthem ‘I Love This Feeling’

Nas has more than enough reasons to feel good. One such occasion is his new music video for the song “I Love This Feeling” from his latest studio album “Magic 3,” released in September 2023.

The gritty and symbolic visuals focus on Nasir cruising through the city in his old-school Benz, conducting a lesson with inspired students, musicians, and many others. Reflecting on his past iterations with the help of an old-school projector and sharing some of the wisdom he’s gathered along the way, while leading a class full of young children.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Queensbridge rapper had teamed up with Power executive producer Mark Canton to narrate the story of Maurice Ashley, the first Black International Chess Grandmaster.

Set in New York, the first season will consist of eight episodes and will depict Ashley’s life and victories.