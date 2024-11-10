MTV EMAs 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Big Night, Hosted by Rita Ora with Taylor Swift Leading the Nominations

The 31st annual MTV Europe Music Awards will take place tonight, Sunday, November 10, at the Co-op Arena in Manchester, with Rita Ora returning as host. This marks her third time hosting the EMAs, setting a record following her appearances in 2017 and 2022 (the latter alongside her husband, director Taika Waititi).

The evening will feature live performances from artists like Raye, Tyla, Pet Shop Boys, Le Sserafim, Peso Pluma, Benson Boone, Busta Rhymes, Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims, and The Warning. Taylor Swift leads the nominations with an impressive seven nods, including Best Video, Best Artist, and Best Pop. Charli XCX follows closely with five nominations, as do Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Nomination Highlights

Best Song : Nominees include hits like “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande, Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” and Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!”

: Nominees include hits like “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” by Ariana Grande, Beyoncé’s “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” and Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck, Babe!” Best Artist : Major contenders include Beyoncé, Post Malone, RAYE, and Sabrina Carpenter, alongside fan favorites Swift and Eilish.

: Major contenders include Beyoncé, Post Malone, RAYE, and Sabrina Carpenter, alongside fan favorites Swift and Eilish. Best Pop : Icons like Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX are competing alongside Sabrina Carpenter and the ever-popular Taylor Swift.

: Icons like Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX are competing alongside Sabrina Carpenter and the ever-popular Taylor Swift. Best Collaboration: Top collaborations include Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, Future & Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift with Post Malone.

This year’s EMAs will also honor artists across various genres and regions, with categories like Best Latin, Best K-Pop, and Best Afrobeat, along with Best Rock and Best Electronic. Among the most anticipated awards is Biggest Fans, where the loyal fanbases of artists like Anitta, Nicki Minaj, and Shawn Mendes will compete for the title.

With a night full of surprises and unforgettable moments, this year’s EMAs will showcase and celebrate the best in global music.