Miley Cyrus Concerned for Sabrina Carpenter’s Health Amid Exhausting Tour Schedule

Miley Cyrus has publicly voiced concern for Sabrina Carpenter, warning about the intense pace of the young star’s 2025 tour. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Cyrus reflected on her own history with burnout and recognized the same signs in Carpenter.

“Every time I see her, I want to ask if she’s okay,” said Cyrus. “I’ll see her in Ireland one day, and the next she’s performing in Kansas. I don’t know how that’s physically possible. I’ve been there—I know what burning out looks like, and I don’t want anyone else to go through that.”

Carpenter recently wrapped the European leg of her Short N’ Sweet Tour, following major North American dates in late 2024. She headlined Primavera Sound in Barcelona and will return to the stage in early July at BST Hyde Park, joined by Clairo, Beabadoobee, and Olivia Dean. The U.S. leg resumes in October and ends in Los Angeles on November 23.

Cyrus, who just released her new album Something Beautiful in May, also commented on the strength of today’s female pop stars: “I love all the new girls. They’re all unique and confident. It’s inspiring to see people who’ve found themselves—I hadn’t figured that out yet at their age.”

Meanwhile, Carpenter is set to release her new album Man’s Best Friend on August 29. The provocative artwork and debut single Manchild have already sparked controversy, with critics accusing the cover of promoting harmful stereotypes. Carpenter brushed off the criticism: “No one’s heard the album yet. I’m just excited—I don’t care what people assume.”