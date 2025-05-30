Miley Cyrus’ “Something Beautiful”: A Pop Opera That Redefines Sound Healing in 2025

In 2025, Miley Cyrus returns with Something Beautiful, her most conceptually daring album yet. Framed as a “pop opera fueled by fantasy,” this 13-track project sees Cyrus pushing the limits of both music and performance art. She introduces the album as a sonic remedy for a “sick culture,” loaded with “healing sound properties” aimed at elevating the listener’s frequency—a bold mission few pop stars would dare to claim.

The record opens with its title track, an unexpected blend of soul balladry and gritty guitar distortion. It then cascades into shimmering 80s-inspired pop, laced with disco echoes and cinematic synths. Tracks like “End of the World” and “More to Lose” are prime examples of Cyrus’s ability to turn nostalgic sounds into emotionally rich, contemporary anthems. “Walk of Fame,” featuring a powerhouse performance by Brittany Howard, and “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” with Naomi Campbell, elevate the star power to new heights.

While the film that accompanies the album—screening for one night only—draws inspiration from Pink Floyd’s The Wall, it’s more haute couture spectacle than narrative cinema. Think Cyrus strutting through Hollywood’s neon haze in bold, surrealist fashion. More music video montage than film, it still complements the album’s thematic vision of transformation and glamor.

Despite lofty spiritual aspirations, Something Beautiful is more grounded than psychedelic. It doesn’t quite achieve its promised metaphysical elevation, but its production, melodies, and Cyrus’s unmistakable raspy power make for a rich listening experience. Though it lacks a clear chart-topping single like “Flowers,” the album is a strong, cohesive body of work that dares to be different—and in 2025’s pop landscape, that’s its own kind of beauty.

Listen: