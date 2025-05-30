Lisa’s 2025 Documentary: Inside Her Solo Era Beyond BLACKPINK

In 2025, Sony Music Vision brings K-pop fans closer than ever to global icon Lisa with a new documentary that charts a transformative year in her life. Titled simply for now as Lisa’s documentary, the project is directed by Sue Kim, known for her sensitive storytelling and deep-rooted ties to the K-pop world.

Following Lisa through an extraordinary year away from BLACKPINK, the film captures her creative evolution as she focuses on solo music, acting, and personal milestones. From the release of her debut solo album Alter Ego to her acting debut in The White Lotus, Lisa opens the door to her world in unprecedented ways.

The trailer shown at Sony Music Vision’s recent Hollywood upfront offered a powerful mix of performance footage and intimate moments with family and longtime friends. Fans can expect a genuine portrayal of Lisa not just as a performer but as an artist finding her own voice.

“This has been such an incredible year,” Lisa said. “I’m lucky to share these moments with my fans through this film.”

Director Sue Kim added, “There are so many unexpected moments in Lisa’s journey. This is her most unfiltered story yet.”

With production by Tremolo Productions, Salt Water Productions, and LLOUD CO., the documentary promises cinematic quality and heartfelt storytelling. The official release date is expected later this year.

Stay tuned to Hit-Channel.com for updates, trailers, and exclusive insights on Lisa’s most personal project yet.