Ryan Castro Drops Sendé: A Caribbean Reinvention Rooted in Curaçao

Colombian reggaetón sensation Ryan Castro returns with Sendé, his powerful second studio album, out now. Created entirely in Curaçao, the 18-track project is more than a musical evolution—it’s a deeply personal journey of transformation, cultural immersion, and artistic rebirth.

Sendé, which means “feeling good” in Papiamento, is a vibrant tribute to the time Castro spent living and working in Curaçao. The album fuses Caribbean sounds, reggae, dancehall, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms, offering a new chapter in his musical identity. It’s his most eclectic and heartfelt work to date, packed with emotion and island flavor.

Castro’s growth is evident in the diverse list of collaborators, including Shaggy, Peso Pluma, Konshens, Tribal Kush, and Manuel Turizo, who features on the lead single “MENOS EL CORA”—a post-breakup anthem that blends vulnerability with dance-floor heat.

Before hitting global charts, Ryan Castro was performing on Medellín buses and freestyling his way through Colombia’s underground scene. His breakout debut El Cantante Del Ghetto earned 2x RIAA Platinum and high-ranking spots on Spotify’s Global Debuts. With Sendé, Castro rewrites his own narrative—one that now stretches from Medellín to the Caribbean.

“This is a very personal project,” Castro shares. “It reflects everything I lived and learned in Curaçao—good vibes, Caribbean flow, and emotion.”

Sendé is a bold statement from an artist who’s no longer chasing success—he’s living it, on his own terms.

