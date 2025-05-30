Haim Drop Nostalgic Single “Take Me Back” Ahead of I Quit Album Release

Haim continue the countdown to their fourth studio album I Quit with the release of a deeply personal new single, “Take Me Back.” Due June 20 via Polydor, the album is shaping up to be the trio’s most emotionally raw and sonically adventurous project to date.

“Take Me Back” captures a wave of teenage nostalgia, written during a time when all three sisters—Danielle, Este, and Alana—found themselves single for the first time since high school. The track, born in Danielle’s home studio using GarageBand, quickly took shape with contributions from frequent collaborator Rostam Batmanglij and co-writer Tobias Jesso Jr.

“High school is insane,” Danielle shared on social media. “These stories are real—names have been changed.”

With blues-inspired riffs and unfiltered lyrics like “Bad GPA, couldn’t get it up / And I remember it,” the song reflects the chaotic beauty of youth. Its heartfelt chorus—“(Take me back) I want it”—hits with the power of a journal entry read out loud. The single also pays homage to their alma mater, the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts.

The accompanying artwork adds a playful twist, recreating a 2004 paparazzi snapshot of Keira Knightley and Jamie Dornan in Manchester—continuing the band’s trend of nostalgic, tongue-in-cheek visual storytelling.

Following recent singles “Relationships,” “Everybody’s Trying To Figure Me Out,” and “Down To Be Wrong,” “Take Me Back” solidifies I Quit as a reflection on heartbreak, sisterhood, and growing up in the spotlight.

Stay with Hit-Channel.com for more, and the album drop on June 20.