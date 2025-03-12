Haim Releases “Relationships” as Lead Single from Upcoming Album

Haim is officially back with “Relationships,” the lead single from their upcoming album—their first in five years. Produced by Danielle Haim and Rostam Batmanglij, the track revisits the band’s signature genre-blending style, swapping the raw energy of Women in Music Pt. III for a smoother mix of hip-hop beats and retro R&B-pop influences.

The song’s introspective lyrics explore the tension between love and doubt, with Danielle singing, “I hear a voice in my head, and it keeps asking, ‘Why am I in this relationship?’” Given her recent split from longtime partner and collaborator Ariel Rechtshaid, the track’s themes of uncertainty and emotional push-pull feel deeply personal.

“Relationships” arrives alongside a music video directed by Camille Summers-Valli, starring Drew Starkey alongside the Haim sisters. The single was first previewed at a pop-up DJ set in London before its official release.

According to a press release, the upcoming album will lean heavily into a rock sound, setting it apart from the polished vibe of this lead single. With Haim’s knack for reinvention, fans can expect a bold new era as the trio gears up for their long-awaited return.