Haim Announce New Album ‘I Quit’ and Drop Third Single ‘Down to Be Wrong’

Haim are officially back. The Los Angeles trio — Danielle, Este, and Alana Haim — have announced their fourth studio album ‘I Quit’, set to release June 20 via Columbia Records.

The announcement arrives alongside their third single of 2025, the melancholic and emotionally-charged ‘Down to Be Wrong’. The slow-burning anthem leans into heartbreak and healing, with Danielle Haim’s reflective vocals drawing us into a story of red flags and resilience: “Red lights are up ahead, but I keep walking.”

Following the singles ‘Relationships’ and ‘Everybody’s Trying to Figure Me Out’ — the latter co-written with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon — this latest track signals the sonic and lyrical depth of what promises to be Haim’s most intimate record to date.

‘I Quit’ is co-produced by Danielle and longtime collaborator Rostam Batmanglij, and is set to be their longest project yet, featuring 15 tracks. The cover art, like much of their visual identity over the years, was shot by Paul Thomas Anderson, a close friend of the band and the man behind iconic videos like ‘Summer Girl’ and ‘Man From the Magazine’. Anderson also cast Alana Haim in his Oscar-nominated film Licorice Pizza.

The trio debuted ‘Down to Be Wrong’ live during a recent headline show at The Bellwether in Los Angeles, which also included a surprise dance cameo by Addison Rae for another new track titled ‘Blood on the Street’.

The music video for ‘Down to Be Wrong’, featuring Logan Lerman, drops Friday at 11 a.m. ET — and if their recent visuals are anything to go by, expect something special.

With ‘I Quit’, Haim are more in control, more raw, and more real than ever.