Sabrina Carpenter Debuts “Manchild” Live at Primavera 2025 — Fans Are Obsessed

Sabrina Carpenter lit up the second night of Primavera Sound 2025 in Barcelona with a headline performance that marked both a return to the stage and a celebration of fan-favorite moments. It was her first show in months during a break between tour legs — but the energy was far from paused.

Fans were treated to the highly anticipated live debut of her new single “Manchild,” which dropped just 24 hours before. Opening with a cheeky “Manchild Spray” faux commercial, Sabrina teased the crowd before launching into the summer anthem. Written on a “random Tuesday” with collaborators Amy and Jack, she described the song as a sonic eye roll and the perfect soundtrack for a chaotic yet joyful youth.

“Manchild” wasn’t the only surprise. Sabrina also unveiled a playful, powerful cover of the Weather Girls’ 1983 disco hit “It’s Raining Men,” a choice that brought nostalgic flair and fierce stage presence.

The show fell on the one-year anniversary of her chart-topping single “Please Please Please,” rounding out a setlist that blended old favorites with new heat. Her performance was a declaration: Sabrina is not just touring — she’s evolving.

Up next? Hyde Park in London, followed by Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits. And with three Madison Square Garden dates this fall, the Short n’ Sweet Tour continues to dominate 2025’s live music calendar.