Boris Way Drops “Uber On Call” — A Club-Ready Tech-House Anthem on Ultra Records

Boris Way returns to Ultra Records in 2025 with a new release that’s already igniting DJ booths and dancefloors worldwide. His latest track, “Uber On Call,” follows the momentum of his fan-favorite “I Will Wait” (with Jaimes) and captures the essence of his evolving sonic identity.

Clocking in at 128 BPM, “Uber On Call” strikes a bold balance between tech-house aggression and melodic techno atmosphere. Built around a sassy spoken-word topline, the track delivers infectious groove and late-night attitude, crafted specifically for peak-time sets this festival season.

Boris explains, “I wanted to create something that hits hard in a live set but also feels fresh and melodic. ‘Uber On Call’ is that exact mix — something DJs across genres can drop into their sets with confidence.”

This new single is more than a club tool — it’s a statement. It blends Boris’ past dance-pop sensibility with deeper textures he’s explored in recent releases like “Lose My Mind,” “The Fall,” and “I Will Wait.” The sound is edgier, moodier, yet fully accessible — and fans are loving it.

With early social media hype and strong support from the DJ community, “Uber On Call” is poised to become a 2025 festival anthem. Backed by Ultra Records and boosted by names like David Guetta, Tiësto, and Meduza, Boris Way is proving he’s more than a rising star — he’s a mainstay in the new wave of melodic club music.

Boris Way – Uber on call (Lyrics)

Written by : Stephen Carl Puth, Niamh Murphy, Elizabeth Murphy, Quentin Leblet

Sorry baby been MIA

Santa Monica to St Tropez

Day drinking off free champagne

I like my life a little better this way

Boys on boys

And the boys on girls

Girls on a girls

What a perfect world

Everybody kissing in the bathroom stall

Where’s the next party

Got an uberon call

Got an uber on call

I Got an uber on call

Everybody kissing in the bathroom stall

Yeah I Got an über on call

Got an uber on call

Got an uber on call

Got an uber on call

Beep beep

