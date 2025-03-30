Boris Way & Jaimes Deliver Emotional Melodic House Anthem “I Will Wait”

French DJ and producer Boris Way has joined forces with Dutch singer-songwriter Jaimes for I Will Wait, an uplifting and emotionally charged melodic house anthem. Released via Ultra Records, the track seamlessly blends Jaimes’ soaring vocals with Boris Way’s signature mix of progressive and melodic techno influences, creating a piece destined to resonate on both festival mainstages and personal playlists alike.

The collaboration was born from a shared vision of merging heartfelt songwriting with dancefloor-driven energy. Jaimes’ evocative topline brings a raw emotional depth, while Boris Way’s production delivers a euphoric yet powerful sonic experience. This fusion of dance-pop and melodic techno perfectly captures their creative chemistry, positioning I Will Wait as one of the standout releases of the 2025 festival season.

Boris Way has been carving a distinct path in electronic music, evolving from viral hits like Pink Soldiers to deeper, more atmospheric productions such as Lose My Mind and The Fall. His shift toward a more emotive sound has earned him global recognition, millions of streams, and endorsements from heavyweights like David Guetta, Benny Benassi, and Tiësto. Additionally, his Love House Experience event series, which debuted at Paris’ Elysée Montmartre in 2024, has further cemented his reputation as a key innovator in the genre.

“This track represents the new direction my music is taking—melding anthemic pop vocals with bold, melodic techno,” says Boris Way. Jaimes adds, “I Will Wait is about patience, understanding, and supporting those who matter most. Boris brought the magic to make this song truly special.”

With its soaring melodies and emotionally rich soundscape, I Will Wait is set to become an essential addition to 2025’s biggest electronic music moments. Now available on Ultra Records, this collaboration marks another milestone for both artists as they continue to redefine modern dance music.