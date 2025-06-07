Black Sabbath’s “Back to the Beginning” Farewell Concert Will Stream Worldwide – Here’s How to Watch

July 5, 2025, marks a historic day for rock and metal fans worldwide: Back to the Beginning, the farewell concert of Black Sabbath, will not only rock Birmingham’s Villa Park stadium—but the entire globe, thanks to an official live stream.

Organized as a tribute and festival hybrid, the sold-out event boasts one of the most powerful lineups in modern metal history. Icons such as Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Pantera, Slayer, Gojira, Halestorm, and Lamb of God are just the beginning. The anticipation exploded the moment tickets went on sale, disappearing almost instantly.

Adding emotional weight to the day is Ozzy Osbourne himself, who, despite his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, confirmed he will be on stage as much as health permits. Fans can expect a heartfelt performance, potentially his last major appearance with Black Sabbath.

The concert will be streamed worldwide starting at 3:00pm BST, 10:00am EDT, 7:00am PDT (two hours after the in-person show begins), with virtual tickets priced at €26.99. Viewers will also have the option to rewatch the entire show for 48 hours after its conclusion—ideal for fans across time zones.

Also rumored to appear are rock icons like Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Steven Tyler, Papa Emeritus V of Ghost, Tom Morello, and Zakk Wylde. This isn’t just a show—it’s a gathering of generations, a monument to heavy metal’s legacy.

Tickets for the stream are available now on the official event website. Don’t miss your chance to witness the final thunderous roar of Black Sabbath—wherever you are in the world.