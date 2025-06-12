Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’: Everything to Know About Her 2025 Album

Pop’s reigning risk-taker Sabrina Carpenter is back with her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, set to arrive on August 29, 2025. Following the Grammy-winning success of Short N’ Sweet, which propelled her to global pop royalty, Carpenter is doubling down on her unfiltered storytelling and slick pop craftsmanship.

Leading the new era is the defiant single “Manchild,” co-written with longtime collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen. The track sees Carpenter boldly confront immaturity in relationships, singing, “Man-child, why you always come a-running to me? / F**k my life, won’t you let an innocent woman be?”—a line already becoming a fan-favorite scream-along. The track’s music video captures a rebellious summer road trip, with Carpenter ditching toxic ties as she blazes through the American Southwest.

On Instagram, Sabrina wrote that “Manchild” feels “like a never-ending road trip in the summer,” encouraging fans to blast it with the windows down. The post quickly went viral, cementing the track as a summer anthem.

The Man’s Best Friend album artwork also turns heads. It features Carpenter kneeling beside a dog wearing a pendant engraved with the album title—an image layered with symbolism and cheeky commentary. The visual suggests a play on loyalty, power, and femininity in a way only Carpenter could deliver.

My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” 🐾

is out on August 29, 2025. i can’t wait for it to be yours x Pre-order now: https://t.co/E7QJWhYV2D pic.twitter.com/UXVLzBQTj4 — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 11, 2025

With Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter isn’t just riding the wave of her 2024 success—she’s building a legacy. The album promises more biting lyrics, irresistible melodies, and a refined confidence that marks her as one of pop’s most exciting voices in 2025.