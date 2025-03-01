Sabrina Carpenter Expands Short n’ Sweet Tour With New 2025 Dates

Sabrina Carpenter is taking her Short n’ Sweet tour to the next level with a fresh batch of 2025 dates. The pop star will hit five major cities for multiple nights, including an extended stay at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.

The tour kicks off with back-to-back shows in Pittsburgh on October 23-24 before heading to New York for five nights at Madison Square Garden. Carpenter will then perform in Nashville, Toronto, and finally Los Angeles, where she’ll close out the tour with six nights at Crypto.com Arena.

Sabrina Carpenter Short n’ Sweet 2025 Tour Dates:

📍 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (Oct. 23-24)

📍 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (Oct. 26, 28, 29, 31, Nov. 1)

📍 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena (Nov. 4-5)

📍 Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena (Nov. 10-11)

📍 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena (Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23)

Special guests Amber Mark, Ravyn Lenae, and Olivia Dean will open on select dates.

How to Get Tickets:

🎟 Pre-sale: Cash App Card holders get early access starting March 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Team Sabrina presale follows at 12 p.m. local time.

🎟 General sale: Tickets go live on March 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

With last year’s tour selling out 33 dates across North America, these newly added shows are expected to go fast.

💫 Don’t miss out—secure your tickets!