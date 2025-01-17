M.I.A. Claims JAY-Z Pressured Her Into a ‘Modern Day Slavery’ NFL Contract

M.I.A. is once again speaking out about the fallout from her infamous middle-finger gesture during the 2012 Super Bowl Halftime Show, this time making explosive claims against JAY-Z and Roc Nation. During a recent Instagram Live session with Jaguar Wright, the British-Sri Lankan rapper accused JAY-Z of pressuring her to sign what she described as a “modern-day slavery” contract with the NFL.

The alleged deal came in the wake of her controversial performance alongside Madonna and Nicki Minaj, during which M.I.A.’s gesture violated the NFL’s performer agreements. The league responded by suing her for $16.6 million in damages. M.I.A. claims the proposed settlement would have given the NFL the right to claim 100% of her earnings if she ever surpassed $2 million in income.

“I was fighting giants, and nobody came to help me,” she said during the livestream. “At that time, JAY-Z and Roc Nation were supposed to negotiate on my behalf, but instead, they wanted me to sign this thing, which was slavery.”

- Advertisement -

M.I.A. Takes Aim at Industry Hypocrisy

M.I.A. didn’t mince words when discussing JAY-Z’s role in the ordeal. She criticized his alleged lack of support, calling out the contradiction between his public stance on social justice and his behind-the-scenes actions. “You can’t say you’re for Black power and then be the oppressing force in a different space,” she said, referencing Malcolm X to highlight the hypocrisy.

The Fallout from the Super Bowl Performance

The middle-finger controversy led to a years-long legal battle, with the NFL escalating their initial demand of $1.5 million to $16.6 million by 2014. Although the case was eventually settled privately, M.I.A. has consistently spoken out about the lack of support she received during the legal fight, including from her then-management at Roc Nation.

In a 2018 Huck Magazine interview, M.I.A. first revealed the terms of the proposed deal, claiming JAY-Z told her to sign the agreement. “The lawsuit was so ridiculous,” she said. “It proposed that they would keep 100% of my earnings for the rest of my life if I ever made more than $2 million. JAY-Z was like, ‘You should sign that sh*t,’ and I was like, ‘No.’”

A Wider Conversation on Power and Fairness

M.I.A.’s recent accusations have reignited debates about artist management and power dynamics in the music industry. She argues that her legal battle exposed deeper systemic issues, including the treatment of artists and the pressures they face from major organizations like the NFL and management companies.

As M.I.A. continues to shed light on her experience, fans and critics alike are revisiting the implications of her 2012 performance and its aftermath. Her comments also raise important questions about accountability and fairness in the music industry.

Stay tuned for updates on this ongoing story and join the conversation online. The debate over power and control in the music industry is far from over.