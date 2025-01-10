Marvel Rivals Season 1: Darkhold Battle Pass Details, Dracula as Villain, and Exclusive Skins

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Battle Pass Overview

The much-anticipated Season 1: Eternal Night Falls for Marvel Rivals is almost here, launching on January 10 at 1 AM PST. In this dark and action-packed season, Dracula takes center stage as the season’s primary villain, sidelining Doctor Doom temporarily. The Fantastic Four are tasked with rescuing Doctor Strange and combating Dracula’s sinister forces.

If you’re eager to dive into the new content, here’s a breakdown of everything the Darkhold Battle Pass has to offer.

Darkhold Battle Pass Details

The Season 1 Battle Pass costs 990 Lattice (approximately $10). As players progress, they’ll earn 600 Lattice and 600 Units, which can be spent on cosmetics or even future battle passes. Unlike other games, Marvel Rivals’ battle passes don’t expire, so players can complete them even after the season ends.

Here’s what you’ll get with the Darkhold Battle Pass:

10 Exclusive Skins

Sprays

Nameplates

Emotes

MVP Animations

For those who love cosmetics, this battle pass is a treasure trove of content.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Battle Pass Skins

The Darkhold Battle Pass brings some of the most creative and visually stunning skins to the game, each with unique themes:

Loki – All-Butcher Moon Knight – Blood Moon Knight Rocket Raccoon – Bounty Hunter Peni Parker – Blue Tarantula Magneto – King Magnus (House of M-inspired) Namor – Savage Sub-Mariner Iron Man – Blood Edge Armor Adam Warlock – Blood Soul Scarlet Witch – Emporium Matron Wolverine – Blood Berserker

These skins embody a dark, gothic aesthetic that aligns perfectly with the season’s themes.

Season 1’s Dark Aesthetic and Dracula as Villain

The Eternal Night Falls season adopts a grim tone, with new maps set under a blood moon looming over New York City. Dracula’s influence is evident in both the maps and character designs.

Loki – All-Butcher Skin: A dark green and black outfit with a sinister edge.

A dark green and black outfit with a sinister edge. Wolverine – Blood Berserker Skin: Inspired by the legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing.

Inspired by the legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing. Moon Knight – Blood Moon Knight Skin: A striking black costume with bright white highlights.

Dracula’s rise to power adds a thrilling narrative layer to the gameplay, with Doctor Strange’s capture setting the stage for an intense hero vs. villain showdown.

Fan-Favorite Skins: Magneto, Iron Man, and More

The skins in this battle pass feature unique inspirations:

Magneto’s King Magnus Skin: Drawn from his iconic House of M costume, this look is regal and powerful.

Drawn from his iconic House of M costume, this look is regal and powerful. Rocket Raccoon’s Bounty Hunter Skin: A fun, Western-style design featuring a wanted poster with Rocket’s face.

A fun, Western-style design featuring a wanted poster with Rocket’s face. Iron Man’s Blood Edge Armor: A medieval-themed golden armor, reminiscent of something straight out of the Dark Souls franchise.

Each design not only enhances the heroes’ visual appeal but also deepens their connection to the season’s storyline.

Lack of Fantastic Four Skins in the Battle Pass

While the Fantastic Four debut as playable characters in Season 1, fans have noted that there are no Fantastic Four-themed skins in the Darkhold Battle Pass. Instead, Invisible Woman and Mister Fantastic cosmetics will be available separately in the in-game shop.

This decision has sparked some debate, but the overall excitement for the season and its robust offerings remains high.

Why the Darkhold Battle Pass is a Must-Have

With its dark themes, creative skins, and narrative depth, the Darkhold Battle Pass for Marvel Rivals Season 1 is shaping up to be a highlight of the year. Whether you’re here for the cosmetics, Dracula’s villainous arc, or the Fantastic Four’s big moment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Mark your calendars for January 10, and don’t miss your chance to step into the world of Eternal Night Falls. Suit up, unlock epic rewards, and take the fight to Dracula in style!