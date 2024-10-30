Magdalena Bay Teams Up with Grimes for Remix of ‘Image’ from Imaginal Disk

Magdalena Bay has released an electrifying new remix of their hit single “Image” from the Imaginal Disk album, teaming up with none other than Grimes for this unique take. This collaboration, officially titled “Image (Grimes Special),” offers a surreal, edgy twist on the song, pushing its boundaries with Grimes’ signature otherworldly sounds and electronic influences.

The Los Angeles-based duo, made up of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, first introduced fans to Imaginal Disk in August, with “Image” quickly standing out as a fan favorite. This remix arrives as Magdalena Bay prepares for their debut late-night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! October 30, where they’ll showcase the original version of “Image.”

Grimes, known for her unconventional style and recent commentary on artificial intelligence in music, brought a distinct vibe to this remix. She added her unique perspective, humorously sharing, “While recently under house arrest for illegally creating a super species of extremely large naked guinea pigs, Grimes is tentatively returning to music with a few remixes. This one seems extra good tho.” Magdalena Bay humorously replied with “What she said,” embracing Grimes’ playful tone.

Fans of Magdalena Bay and Grimes alike are thrilled by this creative blend, with Imaginal Disk gaining momentum and the upcoming European leg of Magdalena Bay’s Imaginal Mystery Tour adding to the excitement. This remix reflects the artists’ distinct sounds, and with “Image” reaching new listeners through Grimes’ remix, it’s a moment to celebrate for electronic pop fans.