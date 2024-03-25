Madonna’s Mega Celebration: Free Concert at Copacabana Beach

Get ready for the biggest show of Madonna‘s legendary career as she gears up to conclude her monumental Celebration Tour with a free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 4th!

In a gesture of gratitude to her devoted fans for four decades of musical excellence, Madonna will take the stage in front of the iconic Belmond Copacabana Palace Hotel for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration. And the best part? Admission is absolutely free, with no tickets required—just arrive early to secure your spot in the crowd!

Sponsored by Itaú Apresenta and broadcast live on TV Globo, this historic event promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of the Queen of Pop. Join Madonna as she makes her triumphant return to Brazil for the first time since 2012, bringing her electrifying energy and chart-topping hits to the shores of Copacabana Beach.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of music history—mark your calendars and get ready to party with Madonna in Rio de Janeiro!

