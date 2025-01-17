Mac Miller’s “Balloonerism”: Posthumous Album Celebrates His Artistic Vision # Listen

Mac Miller’s long-anticipated posthumous album, Balloonerism, has officially arrived, delivering fans a deeply personal and experimental journey through 14 immersive tracks. Recorded between 2013 and 2014 during a prolific period in the artist’s career, Balloonerism features collaborations with SZA, Thundercat, and Ashley All Day, while showcasing Mac’s signature blend of neo-soul, jazz, and introspective lyricism.

Highlights of the album include “DJ’s Chord Organ” with SZA, the jazzy “Friendly Hallucinations”, and fan-favorite tracks like “5 Dollar Pony Rides”, “Rick’s Piano”, and “Stoned.” The album also includes contributions from Mac’s musical alter ego, Delusional Thomas, on the track “Transformations.”

In addition to the music, Balloonerism is accompanied by an animated companion film directed by Samuel Jerome Mason, who also worked on Mac’s 2021 Colors and Shapes video. The film premiered in select theaters worldwide and is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

According to a statement from Mac’s estate, this project held deep importance for the artist:

“Balloonerism showcases the breadth of Malcolm’s musical talents and fearlessness as an artist. Given its significance to him, we felt it was time to share an official version of the album with the world.”

Fans can stream the album on all major platforms and purchase limited-edition deluxe vinyl packages, including rainbow foil-wrapped slipcases, splatter cloud vinyl, and a 32-page booklet with lyrics and photos, now available at macmillerswebsite.com

This release, arriving days before what would have been Mac’s 33rd birthday, stands as a testament to his enduring legacy in music. Don’t miss this chance to immerse yourself in one of the most eclectic and visionary works of Mac Miller’s career.