Lorde Crashes Sydney Club Night Dedicated to Her Ahead of Virgin Album Release

Lorde Surprises Fans at Sydney Club Party Dedicated to Her Ahead of New Album Virgin

Lorde gave a group of stunned fans the night of their lives in Sydney on May 25, crashing a club night thrown in her honor. The event, called What Was That: A Club Night Dedicated to Lorde, was held at Mary’s Underground and hosted by Australian DJ Xeimma. Meant as a tribute to the New Zealand pop star’s new musical era, the party turned surreal when the woman herself quietly walked into the crowd.

Currently in Australia promoting her upcoming fourth album Virgin (out June 27), Lorde’s impromptu visit turned the low-key celebration into an unforgettable moment. Initially unnoticed, she mingled with fans before hopping on stage and even stepping behind the DJ booth.

“Still in disbelief,” Xeimma wrote on Instagram. “Feeling unbelievably grateful to Lorde for making this a night we’ll talk about for years.”

Lorde, who shot to global fame with “Royals,” recently launched the L4 era with the single “What Was That,” released April 24. She has also teased a new track, “Man of the Year,” which she described as the most personal song on Virgin.

Beyond the music, Lorde’s recent newsletters revealed a deeply introspective period in her life, as she moved to London in 2023 and began prioritizing her health after a long battle with an unnamed illness.

Virgin promises to mark a bold new chapter in her artistry — and if her surprise club appearance is any sign, she’s stepping into this new era with joy, connection, and just the right amount of mystery.