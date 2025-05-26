Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem Scores Biggest Album Debut of 2025

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem Becomes 2025’s Biggest Album Debut So Far

Country music titan Morgan Wallen has done it again. His latest studio album, I’m the Problem, has debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200, clocking in a massive 493,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. It’s the biggest debut of 2025 so far, surpassing The Weeknd’s earlier record of 490,000 units.

This two-hour, 37-track collection marks Wallen’s third No. 1 album, joining the ranks of 2023’s One Thing at a Time (No. 4 this week) and 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album (No. 12). Of the album’s total units, 357,000 came from streaming, with a whopping 462.63 million official on-demand streams — the largest streaming week for any album this year.

The Tennessee native also had his biggest first-week sales ever, with 133,000 pure album sales — making I’m the Problem the top-selling country album of 2025 so far. Only Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter logged more pure sales in the genre over the past year.

Wallen’s chart presence is undeniable. Eight singles from the album charted in the Billboard Hot 100 before release, with “Love Somebody” hitting No. 1 in November and the title track peaking at No. 2 in February.

While Jin’s Echo (No. 3), SZA’s SOS (No. 2), and Kendrick Lamar’s GNX (No. 5) round out the Top 5, it’s Wallen’s latest offering that leads the charge, asserting his dominance not only in country but across all genres.