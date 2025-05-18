Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem Breaks 2025 Streaming Records Within Hours

Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem has officially become the biggest country album of 2025 — and it took less than a day to get there.

Released Friday (May 16), the 37-track project has shattered streaming records across Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Spotify confirmed via social media that I’m the Problem is already the most-streamed country album of 2025 so far, while Apple Music and Amazon Music followed with similar announcements celebrating Wallen’s historic first-day numbers.

“This isn’t just a strong debut — it’s country history,” Spotify wrote.

Wallen’s fourth studio album was highly anticipated, with the country star having previously dominated the charts with 2023’s One Thing at a Time and 2021’s Dangerous: The Double Album. Both records remain high on the Billboard 200 chart, proving Wallen’s staying power in the genre and beyond.

The new album features high-profile collaborations with Eric Church, HARDY, ERNEST, and Tate McRae. Wallen also reunites with Post Malone for “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,” following their platinum-certified hit “I Had Some Help.”

Notably, I’m the Problem dropped the same day Wallen kicked off his Sand in My Boots festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama, where he headlines alongside acts like Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, and Three 6 Mafia.

Despite lingering controversy around Wallen’s past behavior, the album’s explosive success shows he remains one of the most influential and commercially dominant figures in modern country music. He co-wrote 22 tracks on the project, including the chart-topping title song and viral favorites like “Love Somebody” and “Lies Lies Lies.”

As Wallen’s label Big Loud recently sold a minority stake in his master catalog for $200 million, the industry is watching closely to see just how far I’m the Problem will go — and how many units it’ll move in its first week.