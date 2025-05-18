Cassie Ventura Reveals $10M Hotel Settlement in Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial

Cassie Ventura’s emotional testimony against Sean “Diddy” Combs took a dramatic turn Friday, as the R&B singer revealed she is set to receive a $10 million settlement from the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Testifying in federal court in Manhattan, Ventura confirmed the agreement stems from the hotel’s role in a 2016 incident where Combs was caught on surveillance footage violently assaulting her. The footage — now central to the prosecution’s sex trafficking case — shows Combs chasing Ventura through a hallway, throwing objects, and dragging her by her hair during what she described as one of his “freak-offs,” drug-fueled sex marathons.

“I think it was $10 million,” Ventura told the jury, adding that the settlement discussions had concluded earlier this month.

The revelation marks the second major settlement tied to Ventura’s abuse claims. She also testified that Combs paid her $20 million to resolve her 2023 civil lawsuit, where she accused the music mogul of rape, prolonged physical abuse, and coercion throughout their decade-long relationship.

“If I hadn’t done freak-offs, I would have had agency and autonomy,” Ventura said tearfully. “I wouldn’t have had to work so hard to get it back.”

Though Combs’ lawyers attempted to suggest Ventura had financial motives, she firmly denied any connection between her legal victories and the decision to testify. “I’m here to do the right thing. I can’t carry this anymore,” she said.

Combs’ defense referred to the 2016 footage as “indefensible,” but argued that the incident does not constitute sex trafficking or racketeering. Prosecutors disagree, painting a broader picture of systemic abuse, coverups, and payouts.

The hotel footage, which Combs allegedly paid $100,000 to suppress, was obtained and published by CNN in May 2024. A former hotel security guard, Israel Florez, testified earlier this week that staff did not contact police despite witnessing the assault.

Ventura’s testimony, filled with painful details and powerful statements about autonomy and abuse, has become the emotional core of the trial, which continues into next week.

