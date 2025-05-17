Justin Bieber Denies Abuse Allegations Amid Sean Combs Sex Trafficking Trial

Justin Bieber Denies Abuse Rumors Amid Sean Combs Trial: “I Am Not a Victim”

As Sean “Diddy” Combs faces explosive charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy, Justin Bieber has broken his silence to firmly deny online rumors suggesting he was among the mogul’s alleged victims.

In a statement released Friday via a representative, Bieber clarified:

“Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

The comments arrive as Combs’ high-profile criminal trial unfolds in New York, with singer Cassie Ventura, who is over eight months pregnant, having just concluded a harrowing four-day testimony detailing years of alleged physical and sexual abuse.

Rumors surrounding Bieber’s potential involvement resurfaced after troubling archival footage from 2009 began circulating on social media. The clips, originally featured in a YouTube video titled “JUSTIN BIEBER’s 48 HRS with DIDDY!!”, show a 15-year-old Bieber in the company of Combs. At the time, Combs cryptically commented, “He’s with me for the next 48 hours. We’re gonna go full. Buck full crazy.” That quote, paired with Bieber saying “Let’s just go get some girls,” sparked concern in retrospect.

While the footage paints an unsettling picture, insiders have since confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Bieber’s longtime head of security, Kenny Hamilton, actively shielded the young artist from potential industry predators — including Combs.

Though Bieber hasn’t issued a direct personal statement on the matter, his team’s comment marks the first public response since Combs’ arrest in 2023, as speculation reached a boiling point online.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of operating a criminal network that exploited women from 2009 to 2024 through the infrastructure of his entertainment empire. If convicted, he faces 15 years to life in prison.

As the trial reaches a critical stage, Bieber’s team seeks to redirect public attention to the real survivors, urging empathy and focus on those most impacted by Combs’ alleged actions.