Austria’s JJ Wins Eurovision 2025 with Operatic Pop Anthem “Wasted Love”

Austria has officially reclaimed its place in Eurovision history with JJ’s thrilling victory at the 2025 Grand Final held in Basel, Switzerland. With 436 votes, JJ – born Johannes Pietsch – captivated both jury members and the public with his genre-defying track, “Wasted Love.”

Combining soaring operatic vocals with a modern techno twist, Wasted Love brought something truly unique to the stage. A classically trained countertenor and a member of the Vienna State Opera, JJ’s performance fused classical finesse with contemporary pop drama — a bold formula that clearly paid off.

This marks Austria’s third Eurovision victory, following wins in 1966 and 2014. JJ now joins the ranks of legendary Austrian winners like Conchita Wurst, whom he calls a mentor. His heartfelt encore and simple yet poignant acceptance speech — “Love is the strongest force in the world. Let’s spread more love” — underscored his message of unity.

Second place went to Israel’s Yuval Raphael with her emotionally charged anthem “New Day Will Rise,” which surged in public votes despite a low jury score. Estonia’s Tommy Cash and Sweden’s KAJ followed in third and fourth, respectively, in a night showcasing Europe’s musical diversity.

Despite the backdrop of political tensions and protests over Israel’s participation, Eurovision 2025 delivered a message of inclusivity and artistic freedom. With acts performing in 20 different languages and styles ranging from glam rock to folk harmonies, this year’s contest reminded the world why Eurovision remains the globe’s biggest live music celebration.