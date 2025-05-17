Bono Releases The Showman (Stories of Surrender) Ahead of New EP and Apple TV+ Film

Bono Releases “The Showman (Stories of Surrender Version)” Ahead of New EP and Apple TV+ Documentary

Bono returns with a deeply personal rendition of “The Showman (Stories of Surrender Version),” the first single from his upcoming EP Stories of Surrender, arriving May 30 on digital and vinyl formats. Originally penned with his U2 bandmates but never officially released until now, the track is reimagined in a stripped-down, emotional version that highlights Bono’s storytelling prowess.

Accompanied by ethereal backing vocals from Gemma Doherty, “The Showman” captures the reflective spirit of the Stories of Surrender project—an extension of Bono’s acclaimed 2022 memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The song also plays a poignant role in the closing credits of Bono: Stories of Surrender, the Andrew Dominik-directed documentary that premieres May 30 on Apple TV+, following its debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film blends personal history and performance, documenting Bono’s theatrical solo show based on his memoir. Among its highlights are scenes shot at the historic Teatro San Carlo in Naples, where Bono performed in May 2023, marking a rare and intimate performance moment in the artist’s storied career.

The Stories of Surrender EP will also feature new renditions of “Desire” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday”, echoing the introspective, minimalist tone of the project. With this release, Bono offers a raw, cinematic reimagining of songs that shaped his journey, seen through the lens of memory and maturity.